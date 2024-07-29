Weather Alert Update: Storm has passed but some roads in Walton County impacted by downed trees

Update

Monday’s storm blew in and out in under an hour but did leave some damage behind in its wake. Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reports that crews responded to three trees down in roadways and one house possibly struck by lightning on Waterford Lane. However, it did not cause a fire, just electrical damage. There also were three trees down on roadways, two impacting roads but League said they should be cleared pretty quickly.

These were:

Hwy 20-Creekwood Drive – tree and powerlines down (traffic not affected)

Mt Vernon Road near Laura Drive

Hwy 186 near Thurston Snow Road

Initial Alert

The National Weather service has issued a Special Weather Statement warning of strong storms in the local area until 2:45 p.m.

Description per the NWS

…Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Rockdale, Oconee, Barrow, east central DeKalb, northwestern Morgan, southeastern Gwinnett, Clarke, Walton, southern Jackson, northwestern Oglethorpe, southwestern Madison and northeastern Newton Counties through 245 PM EDT… At 214 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Arcade to near Bethlehem to near Lakeview Estates, and moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…40 to 50 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured

objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include… Conyers, Winder, Monroe, Covington, Jefferson, Watkinsville, Athens, Snellville, Loganville, Auburn, Dacula, Social Circle, Grayson, Statham, Oxford, Arcade, Nicholson, Walnut Grove, Winterville, and Bogart. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. MAX HAIL SIZE…0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST…50 MPH

