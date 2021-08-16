Weather Alert Update: Tornado Watch expires – Flood Watch remains

Wind Advisory, Tornado Warning and Tonrnado cancelled

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has cancelled the Tornado Watch. The Flash Flood Watch will remain through Wednesday morning for the local area, including Walton, Gwinnett and the surrounding counties. The Wind Advisory has been cancelled.

A tornado watch means conditions are ripe for tornados to form.

Rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Fred will begin to move into North and Central Georgia early Tuesday morning and spread across the area through the day. 2-5″ of rain is expected through the flash flood watch, with isolated heavier amounts. Heavy rainfall on top of likely saturated soils will lead to flash flooding. As Fred moves through, additional bands of rainfall may cause training of storms through Wednesday morning that may exacerbate or lead to additional flash flood issues. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. National Weather Service