Weather Alert Update: Tornado Watch issued for local area Wind Advisory still in force Friday

Update

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 8 p.m. Friday for several local counties, including Gwinnett, Walton and neighboring counties of Barrow, Clarke, Rockdale and Oconee. Click on this link for information on other counties included in the Watch. The City of Monroe is named in the alert from the NWS.

Stay alert for potential of other warnings. Storms are possible later this afternoon and some could be severe.

Initial alert

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for much of Georgia from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. tomorrow, Friday, March 3, 2023, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding areas.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia. WHEN…From 7 AM to 11 PM EST Friday. IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Recent rains and saturated soils may mean trees are more likely to fall in enhanced winds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. National Weather Service