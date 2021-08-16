Weather Alert Update: Tornado Watch issued for Walton and surrounding counties

Flash Flood Watch and Wind Advisory also remain in force

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued Tornado Watch until 1 p.m. Tuesday for several counties, a Wind Advisory until 5 p.m. on Tuesday and a a Flash Flood Watch from late Monday evening through Wednesday morning for the local area, including Walton, Gwinnett and the surrounding counties.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in portions of north central Georgia and southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in portions of central and west central Georgia expected. WHERE…Portions of central, north central and west central Georgia. WHEN…From midnight tonight to 5 PM EDT Tuesday. IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. National Weather Service

Rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Fred will begin to move into North and Central Georgia early Tuesday morning and spread across the area through the day. 2-5″ of rain is expected through the flash flood watch, with isolated heavier amounts. Heavy rainfall on top of likely saturated soils will lead to flash flooding. As Fred moves through, additional bands of rainfall may cause training of storms through Wednesday morning that may exacerbate or lead to additional flash flood issues. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. National Weather Service