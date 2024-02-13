Weather Alert Update: Wind Advisory issued for the local area from 10 p.m. Monday evening

The National Weather has issued a Wind Advisory until 7 a.m. Tuesday for portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Georgia, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties.

According to the NWS, west winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph expected from 10 p.m. this evening to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Due to the recent heavy rains, a few trees with weakened root systems may be downed, NWS noted in the alert, advising drivers to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle and to secure outdoor objects.

Initial Alert for a Flood Watch is still set to expire at 7 p.m. Monday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the local area through 7 p.m. Monday evening.

According to the NWS, “excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.”

Residents are urged to monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

According to the hourly forecast for the local area, thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected to continue overnight and through the day tomorrow.

