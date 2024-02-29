Weather Alert: Urgent severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for local area

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Walton County and the following areas until 4:30 p.m. this afternoon – Rockdale County in north central Georgia… DeKalb County in north central Georgia… East central Douglas County in north central Georgia… Southwestern Gwinnett County in north central Georgia… Northern Henry County in north central Georgia… Central Walton County in north central Georgia… Clayton County in north central Georgia… Southwestern Fulton County in north central Georgia… Central Newton County in north central Georgia…

Locations impacted include… Atlanta, Douglasville, McDonough, Decatur, Conyers, Covington, Jonesboro, City of South Fulton, Peachtree Corners, East Point, Stockbridge, Union City, Forest Park, Snellville, Riverdale, College Park, Lilburn, Loganville, Norcross, and Clarkston.

“At 326 PM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Lilburn to Clarkston to Cascade Heights to Campbellton, moving southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

If you see wind damage…hail or flooding…wait until the storm has passed…and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA.

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE…0.75 IN; WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH

