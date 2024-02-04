Weather Alert: Wind Advisory in effect until 1 a.m. Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory until 1 a.m. Monday for portions of north, west central and south central Georgia, including Walton and surrounding counties.

According to the NWS, “Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.”

Rains, sometimes relatively heavy, are expected to begin in the local area at about 1 – 2 p.m. and continue until 7 a.m. Monday morning.

