Weather Alert: Wind Advisory issued ahead of potentially severe weather

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 12, 2023) – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. today for portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties. This is advisory has been issued ahead of a severe line of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening which may also produce severe wind gusts.

The NWS warns that gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs could be blown down resulting in a few power outages. Motorists are urged to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle and to secure outdoor objects.