Weather Alert: Wind Advisory issued for local area Monday

The Atlanta – GA, US, National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for portions on Georgia from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding areas. According to the NWS, the affected area includes portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Georgia

DESCRIPTION: Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.

WHEN…From 10 AM to 7 PM EST Monday.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service