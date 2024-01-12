Weather Alert: Wind Advisory issued for the local area Friday

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties. This Wind. Advisory is from 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12 to 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

According to the NWS, south winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs could be blown down possibly resulting power outages. Secure outdoor objects and motorists are urged to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.

