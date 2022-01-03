Weather Alert: Wind Advisory issued from midnight to noon on Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for overnight Sunday, Jan. 2 into Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. This includes portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties. The advisory is in effect from midnight until noon on Monday.

WHAT: Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia. WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon EST Monday.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service