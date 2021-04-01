Weather Alert: Wind Advisory today; Freeze Warning tomorrow, next week back in the 80s

Welcome to Georgia Spring! You may have had to switch on the air conditioner last week, but that was last week. Now for this week.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. this evening and not long after that expires, a Freeze Warning kicks in and remains in force until 10 a.m. on Friday.

The National Weather Service is issuing both alerts for portions of central, nor central, northeast, northwest and west central Georgia, which includes the Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding area.

Under the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph can be expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Under the Freeze Warning, temperatures as low as 30 degrees can be expected for the local area. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Enjoy the last blast of winter and use the time indoors out of the cold wisely. Maybe pack away your winter clothes and pull out your shorts and t-shirts. By this time next week, they’re calling for temperatures back in the 80s.