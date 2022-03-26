Weather Alert: Wind and fire danger Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory as well as a High Fire Alert for Saturday for portions of east central, north central, northeast and northwest Georgia, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding Counties.

The Wind Advisory is in effect from noon until 8 p.m. EDT Saturday

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. National Weather Service

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening for low humities and high winds for north and central Georgia for Saturday afternoon and evening.

Winds…Northwest 15 to 20 mph. Frequent gusts between 25 and 30 mph. Relative Humidity. Minimum relative humidities around 20 percent. Impacts…Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. This watch includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National Forests. A Fire Weather Watch means that there is high potential for the development of critical fire weather conditions in 12 to 96 hours. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside…use extreme caution. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Fire Weather Watch. National Weather Service