Weather Alert: Wind Chill Advisory / Threat of black ice and frozen pipes overnight

Don’t forget to make sure pets are brought inside or given warm shelter

The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement and Wind Chill Advisory until 10 a.m. tomorrow, Jan. 17, 2023 for portions of north central and northwest Georgia, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties.

According to the NWS, “Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5 below zero. The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Motorists should continue to remain alert for black ice, particularly on bridges, overpasses, and in shaded areas,”

The NWS urges people to use caution while traveling outside and to wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

In addition the cold air will bring the threat of black ice and frozen pipes overnight.

“The coldest air of the season has blasted into the area. Low temperatures tonight are forecast to drop into the single digits across the extreme northern portions of the area, with lows in the teens to lower 20s across the rest of the region. Due to recent precipitation, there will be the potential for patchy black ice tonight and Wednesday morning in locations where roadways remain wet. As the name implies, black ice is difficult to see on roadways and can result in slick spots. Reduce speed and remain alert,” the NWS noted in the alert. “The prolonged period of sub-freezing temperatures will also bring the threat of frozen pipes tonight. Cover exposed pipes and allow a slow drip from exposed faucets.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

