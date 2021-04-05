Weather Alert: High fire danger until 8 p.m. Monday

The freeze has left and a High Fire Danger Alert has moved in. The National Weather Service has issued the alert for north and central Georgia, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties until 8 pm. this evening, Monday, April 5, 2021, due to low relative humidities combined with dry fuels.

According to the NWS, relative humidities of 25 % or less can be expected for four or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be west at 5 to 7 MPH. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. You are urged refer to your local burn permitting authorities if you are looking to burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, you are urged use extreme caution.