Weather Alerts: Storms, heat and unhealthy air advisories for local area

The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement warning of a strong thunderstorm that will impact portions of southern Barrow, northwestern Morgan, Walton and northeastern Newton Counties through 730 PM EDT… Storms are expected to end by 8:30 p.m.

The NWS issued the following on the alerts:

At 704 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Campton, or near Monroe, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas.

Locations impacted include… Monroe, Covington, Social Circle, Oxford, Walnut Grove, Rutledge, Bostwick, Between, Good Hope, Jersey, Ebenezer, Nicholasville, Hard Labor Creek State Park, Brick Store, Pannell, Campton, Herndonville and Gratis.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning.

In addition, a Heat Advisory remains in force until midnight, Sunday!

…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT SUNDAY NIGHT…

WHAT…Widespread heat index values at or exceeding 105 degrees.

WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.

WHEN…Today to midnight EDT Sunday night.

IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Maximum Heat Index values will be highly dependent on sporadic thunderstorm development through the morning and afternoon hours, which may cool off localized areas sooner than expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

And if that isn’t enough, how about a Code Orange unhealthy air quality alert until 7 p.m. tonight.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for Saturday July 1.

Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when ozone concentrations are highest.

For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit http://airnow.gov.