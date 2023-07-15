Weather Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Walton County until 10 p.m. Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thnunderstorm Warning forNorthwestern Walton County in north central Georgia until 10 p.m on Friday, July 14, 2023. At 916 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Windsor, or 7 miles northwest of Monroe, moving southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include… Monroe, Loganville, Between, Bold Springs, Windsor, Nicholasville, Youth and Campton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If you see wind damage…hail or flooding…wait until the storm has passed…and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA.

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE…<.75 IN; WIND THREAT…RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST…60 MPH

National Weather Service