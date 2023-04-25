Weekend of guided history walking tours in Downtown Social Circle April 29 & 30

Social Circle is offering a fun filled day in Downtown Social Circle the weekend of April 29 and 30! There will be free guided walking tours scheduled throughout the day where you can see some of the most beautiful homes and learn about all things Social Circle!

Tours will be:

Saturday at 10 a.m. 12 p.m. 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Sunday at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Tours are free, but you must have a ticket! Tours begin at the City Community Room located at 138 East Hightower Trail (next to the police department).

For questions, call 770-464-1866