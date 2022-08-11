Welding short course to be held at Athens Tech’s Walton Campus 

Athens Technical College is now accepting registration for an introduction to welding six-week short course to be held at the Walton Campus in Monroe. Contributed photo

Athens Technical College will hold an introduction to welding short course beginning September 12 at the Walton Campus in Monroe.

The six-week training will cover both gas metal arc and flux cored arc welding and will allow students to become certified through the American Welding Society. It also includes a basic first aid certification.

The training will take place in one of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) mobile welding labs, which are equipped with six state-of-the-art welding booths, virtual welding simulators, and other instructional resources.

“This is a great opportunity to get quick, hands-on training in a high-demand career field,” said Al McCall, vice president for economic development for ATC. “We are grateful to have the mobile lab to make this possible.”

Scholarships covering the cost of the program and all tools necessary can be covered for eligible participants through the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA).

Classes will be held daily through October 21 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on campus located at 212 Byant Road in Monroe.

For more information or to register for the short course, contact Tammie Hutchison in the economic development division at thutchisonmassey@athenstech.edu or 706-369-5875.

The College also offers welding technology courses on the Athens and Elbert campuses through certificate and diploma programs. For information on admissions email admissions@AthensTech.edu or call 706-355-5000.

Athens Technical College has served citizens since 1958 by providing quality educational programs in an 11-county service area. The college offers over 130 program specializations in business, health, technical, and manufacturing-related areas. Students attend on four campuses (Athens-Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Walton) and online plus career academies, adult learning centers, and continuing education opportunities. To learn more visit www.AthensTech.edu.