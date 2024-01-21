Wesley Morgan of Loganville named to Fall Dean’s List at Grove City College

GROVE CITY, PA (01/16/2024)– Wesley Morgan, a Music Performance major at Grove City College from Loganville, has been named to the Dean’s List with High Distinction for the Fall 2023 semester. Wesley is a 2022 graduate of Homeschool and is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Jefferson Morgan (Amy) from Loganville, GA.

Students eligible for the Dean’s List have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the Dean’s List with Distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 and for the Dean’s List with High Distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.

Grove City College (www.gcc.edu) is a highly ranked, national Christian liberal arts and sciences college that equips students to pursue their unique callings through an academically excellent and Christ-centered learning and living experience distinguished by a commitment to affordability and promotion of the Christian worldview, the foundations of a free society and the love of neighbor. Established in 1876, the College is a pioneer in independent private education and accepts no federal funds. It offers students degrees in more than 60 majors on a picturesque 180-acre campus north of Pittsburgh, Pa. Accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, Grove City College is routinely ranked as one of the country’s top colleges by U.S. News & World Report, The Princeton Review and others based on academic quality and superior outcomes.

