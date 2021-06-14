West Walton 6U All Stars Black are headed to state Final 4 this upcoming weekend

West Walton 6U All-Stars – Black won the Sub State Championship this past weekend, outscoring their opponents 63-8 in 3 games. They will head to the State Final Four this weekend to compete for the 6u All-Star State Championship.

