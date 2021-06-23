West Walton 6U All Stars Black State Champions headed to the World Series

You’re invited to help raise the funds to sent the team to New Orleans next month

West Walton 6U All Stars went 3-0 last weekend to win the State Championship Title.

“We’re now headed to the World Series in New Orleans on July 6th,” said their coach, Jeremy Bowers.

The boys were on a winning streak, taking first the county, the region, and then the state to represent Walton County in the World Series. Now they need a little help to get there.

“We’ve created a GoFundMe page to help raise money for the boys’ trip. There are plenty of pictures and info about our team in it,” Bowers said.

“These little boys have been an inspiration to watch. They have been playing this sport for a short period of time and have already accomplished so much,” said baseball mom Janet Siaca. “I am requesting help from the community to help fulfill their big dream of going to the World Series. They recently earned their State Championship and represented Walton County. Now we have an opportunity to do this nationwide in the World Series!! It would be awesome if this inspiration and support can be grown among the community!”

If you are able to help, click or tap on this link for the Gofundme Page.