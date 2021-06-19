West Walton 6U AllStars White are headed to state finals this upcoming weekend

West Walton 6U Allstars White are also headed to the state championship this weekend. These boys fought their way through 6 games to make it to the state championship! They join West Walton 6U Allstars Blacks who also made it to the Final 4.
West Walton 6U Allstars White are also headed to the state championship this weekend. These boys fought their way through 6 games to make it to the state championship! They join West Walton 6U Allstars Blacks who also made it to the Final 4.
Copyright © 2016 | Monroe Local | Web Design by Jones Design Company, LLC | www.gojdc.com
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.