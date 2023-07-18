West Walton Boosters Baseball/Softball seek slightly used athletic equipment for giveaway

Michelle Schuler with West Walton Boosters is seeking donations of slightly used equipment for fall sports!

The Boosters are now taking donations for the next giveaway for fall sports. No date has yet been set for the giveaway event but it will be sometime next month to prepare for the fall sports season.

“Our last giveaway was a big hit and we were able to give a lot of lightly used sports item. Lets make it happen again – bigger and better,” Schuler said. “Help make our next give back to the community event for fall ball as successful as our Spring one each season – For PreK to fifth-grade – Bats, Helmets, Gloves, Practice Pants, Cleats, basically anything you are willing to part with let me know!”

Schuler will be available for pickups. She can be reached by email 1978altima@gmail.com.

The date of the free event will be updated once it is known. As on previous instances, this is a completely free event – no money is needed.