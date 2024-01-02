West Walton Boosters seek donations of equipment for spring sports

Michelle Schuler with West Walton Boosters is as again seeking donations of new or slightly used equipment for spring sports!

“Help us get ready for Spring Baseball with our sporting equipment drive! All items donated will be given out FREE to players! Call me for drop offs or pick ups,” Schuler said. This event will be around last weekend in January 2024 weather permitting”

Schuler said there is always a big turn out for new players in the Spring!

“Thanks so much for the support of those that have already met me or dropped off their donations helping out to those that may can afford the registration fees, just not the equipment!!

Schuler can be reached at 678-414-1668

