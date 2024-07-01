Western Carolina University Spring 2024 Dean’s List

CULLOWHEE, NC (06/25/2024)– Western Carolina University congratulates more than 1,000 students named to the Spring 2024 Dean’s List. To qualify for this honor, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing 12 or more credit hours. The following local students made this semester Dean’s List:

Payton Ledford of Social Circle, GA

Timothy Simmons of Loganville, GA

Jackson Spyke of Monroe, GA

Charles Duke of Monroe, GA

As the westernmost institution in the University of North Carolina System, WCU attracts students from around the globe for its nationally ranked programs, affordability through NC Promise and exceptional student support. Recognized as a top adventure college and surrounded by the Blue Ridge and Great Smoky Mountains, students can explore the region’s vast natural diversity through unrivaled experiential learning and recreational activities. Offering residential, hybrid and online programs for undergraduate and graduate degrees at our main campus in Cullowhee, WCU in Asheville located at Biltmore Park, and wherever students are through distance learning.

