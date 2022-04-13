WGHS and LHS announced at 2022 AP Honor Schools

Monroe, GA) – The Georgia Department of Education and State Superintendent Richard Woods named Loganville High School and Walnut Grove High School 2022 Advanced Placement (AP) Honor Schools based on the AP exam performance of last year’s graduates.



“I congratulate Loganville and Walnut Grove for once again receiving these top state-level honors for academic achievement,” said Walton County School District Superintendent Nathan Franklin. “I am proud of our students’ accomplishments and commend our teachers and coordinators for their hard work in helping these students achieve at the highest levels in Advanced Placement.”



College Board’s AP program allows students to challenge themselves while exploring their interests and earning college credit through rigorous college-level work while in high school.



AP Honor School Recognitions

AP Humanities School (78 schools recognized) – Walnut Grove High School

Schools with a minimum of five students testing in each of the following AP categories: one ELA course, two history/social science courses, one fine arts course and one world language course.



AP Humanities Achievement School (57 schools recognized) – Walnut Grove High School

AP Humanities schools with at least 50% percent of all AP Humanities exams earning scores of three or higher

AP STEM Schools (171 schools recognized) – Loganville and Walnut Grove High Schools

Schools with a minimum of five students testing in at least four AP STEM courses. (AP Calculus AB, AP Calculus BC, AP Statistics, AP Biology, AP Chemistry, AP Environmental Science, AP Physics 1, AP Physics 2, AP Physics C, AP Computer Science A, AP Computer Science Principles)

AP STEM Achievement Schools (90 schools recognized) – Loganville and Walnut Grove High Schools

AP STEM schools with at least 50% of all AP STEM exams earning scores of 3 or higher.



The Walton County School District serves around 14,300 students in 15 schools including nine elementary schools, three middle schools and three high schools. The mission of the Walton County School District is to ensure that each student acquires the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve personal success and enrich the community. The district values students as individuals with unique intellectual, physical, social, and emotional needs. For more information, please visit www.walton.k12.ga.us.