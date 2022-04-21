WGHS Green & Blackfriars presents Legally Blonde, the musical, April 28 – 30

Walnut Grove drama club the Green & Blackfriars will present their spring musical, Legally Blonde next week. The shows are April 28-30 at 7 pm and at 2 pm on the 30 th
Tickets can be purchased for $12 on GoFan.com.
Walnut Grove drama club the Green & Blackfriars will present their spring musical, Legally Blonde next week. The shows are April 28-30 at 7 pm and at 2 pm on the 30 th
Tickets can be purchased for $12 on GoFan.com.
Copyright © 2016 | Monroe Local | Web Design by Jones Design Company, LLC | www.gojdc.com
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.