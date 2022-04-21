WGHS Green & Blackfriars presents Legally Blonde, the musical, April 28 – 30

Legally Blonde, the musical, to be performed at Walnut Grove High School April 28 – 30, 2022. Contributed photo

Walnut Grove drama club the Green & Blackfriars will present their spring musical, Legally Blonde next week. The shows are April 28-30 at 7 pm and at 2 pm on the 30 th

Tickets can be purchased for $12 on GoFan.com.