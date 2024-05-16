WGHS senior earns Girl Scouting Gold Award for promoting voting to teens and young adults

Victoria Raphael is a graduating senior from Walnut Grove High School

Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia recently recognized several local Scouts, including Victoria Raphael, of Loganville, as members of the 2024 Girl Scout Gold Award. This is the highest award in Girl Scouting. The other recipients were Ivy Giacchino, of Bishop, Olivia Hawkins, of Bogart, Olivia Self of Winder, and Jasmine Stringer of Gainesville. They were honored at a formal ceremony at Homer United Methodist Church on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

According to a press release from Girl Scouting, “Gold Award Girl Scouts make positive impacts on our local communities by addressing some of our most pressing issues. They become innovative problem- solvers, empathetic leaders, confident public speakers, and focused project managers. They learn resourcefulness, tenacity, and decision-making skills, giving them an edge personally and professionally. As they take action to transform their communities, Gold Award Girl Scouts gain tangible skills and prove they’re the leaders our world needs. The 2024 Gold Award Girl Scout class identified issues in their communities, took action and found or created solutions to earn their Gold Awards, addressing real-life problems such as environmental sustainability, racial justice, mental and physical well-being, and gender inequality in STEM.”

To earn her Gold Award, Raphael, from Loganville Girl Scout Troop 13670, promoted voting to teens and young adults with her project “Every Vote Counts.” She created trifold posters about voting that were installed in 8 high schools. She also included voter registration forms and cards with QR codes that direct the user to basic voter information.

According to recent research, it is reported that Gold Award Girl Scouts are more likely to fill leadership roles at work and in their personal lives and are more civically engaged than their non-Girl Scout peers.

In Raphael’s case, this is borne out by the fact that she was one of the marketing student of the DECA Student Base Enterprise project that opened the Warrior Warehouse shop at Walnut Grove High School this year. She also has worked as an intern at the Walton County Chamber of Commerce from time to time.

According to Girls Scouting, 87% of Gold Award Girl Scouts have said that earning their Gold Award gave them skills that help them succeed professionally, 72% said earning their Gold Award helped them get a scholarship – and it doesn’t stop there with 99 % of Gold Award Girl Scout alums taking on leadership roles in their everyday lives.

