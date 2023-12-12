Whataburger Monroe opens to the public at 11 a.m. Wednesday

Whataburger in Monroe opens on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Photo credit: Sharon Swanepoel

The wait is over!

After a soft opening for family and friends on Saturday, the long-awaited Whataburger in Monroe is making its debut to the community at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

The franchise, led by Area Coach Keith Mason and Nicole Figueroa, is expected to bring more than 150 jobs to the community. Some of those positions still have to be filled and you can see if you qualify in Wednesday’s Job of the day on Your Local News.

Whataburger offers made-to-order meals, available through the drive-thru or dining room 24/7 and in the coming weeks through mobile ordering, curbside pickup and delivery.

“Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion, catching up with loved ones, or simply savoring a quiet meal alone, we look forward to making tasty memories together,” said Made to Order Key Operator Scott Jordan-Wheeler. “Be sure to stop by and try our Chili Cheese Burger or Chili Cheese Fries, only available for a limited time.”

Georgians can find Whataburger Fancy Ketchup, Spicy Ketchup, Original Mustard, One-of-a-Kind Creamy Pepper Sauce and more at various Kroger, Walmart and Winn-Dixie grocery stores. Download the free Whataburger App from the App Store or Google Play to get a free Whataburger and start earning points to redeem for favorite Whataburger items, including food and Whatastore purchases and experiences just for Rewards members.

Find out more about Whataburger at this link.

