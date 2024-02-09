Will Henry’s Tavern in Monroe is now officially open

Will Henry’s Tavern in Monroe is located at 138 N. Madison Ave. in Monroe, Ga.

Live music on a Friday night includes classic rock band Unlimited on Feb. 9

Will Henry’s Tavern in Monroe is officially open! The Monroe Will Henry’s is located in the old Napa Auto Parts Building at 138 N. Madison and even as you approach you are greeted by the aroma of their traditional cuisine! The menu follows.

Will Henry’s Tavern is billed as a family friendly restaurant that offers “good food, live entertainment and adult beverages.” Founder Danny Clack describes it as “a great place to gather with friends and a fun place to make new ones.”

“We are open every day of the year, even Thanksgiving and Christmas, but we don’t open until 4 p.m. those days,” Clack said.

There is some form of entertainment most nights between karaoke, trivia, team trivia or poker tournaments with live entertainment Friday and Saturday. Sunday, however, is family day!

The regular hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. the following day Monday to Saturday and Sunday 12.30 p.m. to midnight on a Sunday. After 9 p.m. it is 21 and up. This Friday night, Feb. 9, the live entertainment will be classic rock band, Unlimited. Click or tap on this link for the Facebook page to keep up on the entertainment schedule. Get a look inside at this link.

According to Clack, he is excited to finally be open in Monroe and is welcoming the community to come and see what they are all about. He pointed out the sign on the door that reminds everyone to enjoy themselves and be tolerant of others. He asks everyone to respect these terms of service and make the visit enjoyable for all.

