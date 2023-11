Will Henry’s Tavern is hoping to open soon and is still looking of kitchen staff. They are conducting open interviews from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays. The new restaurant is located at 138 N. Midland Avenue in Monroe.

You can either stop in to apply on the days given, or contact management via the Facebook page at this link.

