William Harris Homestead Museum Settlement Day scheduled for Nov. 11

First 25 children through the gate can receive an arrowhead

The William Harris Homestead Museum & Education Center is an award-winning Georgia landmark. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Homestead features a circa 1825 log house, outbuildings, lush gardens, and stunning landscapes

Meet our Colonial Life Team, led by Tomahawk Hank, at Settlement Day Saturday, November 11th 10:00 am – 2:00 pm.



Experience what life was like hundreds of years ago and learn some of the skills needed to survive.



Watch our resident blacksmith, Doc Watson, as he fires up the forge and demonstrates the art of smithing. Shop for Doc’s hand forged tools in our Country Store.



Tour the log house and stroll through the grounds. Take a hayride to soak in the beautiful fall surroundings. Make a day of it and pack a picnic lunch to enjoy on the grounds.

Tickets available at www.harrishomestead.com

Adults and children 12+ $8.00

Seniors and children under 12 $6.00

Children under 5 FREE!

First 25 kids through the gate will receive a free arrowhead (with adult permission)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

