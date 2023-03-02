William Harris Homestead Spring re-opening this Saturday, March 4, 2023

This Saturday, March 4, William Harris Homestead will have its Spring Re-Opening!



The William Harris Homestead Museum & Education Center is open to the public on the first and third Saturdays of each month, beginning on March 4th, 2023 through December from 10:00 until 2:00 with guided tours on the hour at 11:00, 12:00, and 1:00.



Adults and Children over 5 $8.00

Seniors 60+ $6.00

Children, 5 and under FREE



For more information contact email hhtours@harrishomestead.com or 770.267.5844.

