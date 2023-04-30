William Harris Homestead to host a Fairy Festival on Saturday, May 6

Once every few years the fairies come to the woodlands at the William Harris Homestead to sing, dance and enjoy the enchanted forest…and maybe grant a few wishes for children who believe in fairy magic.

Remember the days when we believed in fairies? It was a magical time. Well, the William Harris Homestead Museum and Education is offering an opportunity for children between the ages of 2 – 10 to return to that magical time, even if just for a few hours.

The William Harris Homestead Museum and Education Center is hosting its first Fairy Festival from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May, 6, 2023 at the center.



Tickets are $8 per person and include entry to the Homestead grounds, guided log house tours, and walking trail, plus all crafts and activities. Adventure Bags will provide PB&Js, hot dogs, chips, and drinks onsite for a small donation. There will be a range of crafts and activities available for children. Tickets are available at the gate. The William Harris Homestead is located at 3636 GA-11, Monroe, GA 30656

Attendees are invited to:

Build a fairy house, fit for fairy maidens who cherish homes built with forest offerings

Maypole dance

Make a magic wand to wave at frolicking fairies

Cookie decorating

Have your fairy foto taken to remember this enchanted day.