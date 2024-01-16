Wilma Wright named to Western Carolina University’s Fall 2023 Dean’s List

CULLOWHEE, NC (01/08/2024)– Congratulations to Wilma Wright, of Monroe, GA, for being named to the Western Carolina University Fall 2023 Dean’s List.

Wright was among more than 1,000 students to achieve this honor. To qualify for this honor, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours.

