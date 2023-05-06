Update: Winder man dies in motorcycle crash on Hwy 11 Saturday

UPDATE:

MONROE, GA (May 6, 2023) Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Assistant Commander Sgt. Richard Thacker confirmed that a motorcyclist died in the crash on Ga. 11 in Monroe this afternoon. He said that at 2.56 p.m., Walton County Sheriff’s Office requested GSP investigate a fatal crash on Georgia 11

“TFC Rice responded to the scene and his investigation revealed the following: A green motorcycle was traveling south on Georgia 11 at a high speed and was approaching a private driveway. A black Buick Lacrosse was attempting to make a left turn out of the private driveway, at which time, the motorcycle struck the driver’s door of the Buick,” Thacker said. “The driver (William Bauers of Winder, Georgia (Age 40) of the motorcycle succumbed to his injuries on scene.”

Thacker said the next of Kin has been notified.

