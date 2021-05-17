Wing Fling Cook Off returns to the Loganville Town Green on May 29

Now in its sixth year, after skipping a year in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Loganville Wing Fling is back next month. Whether you’re a culinary expert or just somebody who enjoys good food, good music, and a whole lot of fun, you’re invited to again be a judge in this very popular event. The inaugural event in 2015 was touted as a resounding success and organizers say it has only got better since then. To be a judge – all you need is a ticket. You can see from this Youtube of the inaugural event, it was a fun time for all.

The event is a collaboration between the City of Loganville and the Loganville Rotary Club to raise money for local charities. In previous years, this event has netted almost $20,000 for local charities with funds being distributed to Shepherd’s Staff, the Ministry Village, the Pregnancy Resource Center as well as scholarships for the schools, and the Christian Learning Center. They also have built handicap ramps including one one for a local athlete who had been recovering at the Shepherd’s Center as well as converting a home for a young handicap resident in order to make his home more mobile friendly for him.

This year’s event is scheduled from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., on Saturday, May 29. if you believe you know the taste test to select the award-winning wings, you can be a taste judge. Entry to the event is free, but tickets to taste and be a judge are $10.

“That will give you at least one wing from each contestant if so desired, which in the past meant about 20 wings,” said John Sauers with the Loganville Rotary Club. “This year we will be selling beer.”

Sauers said there will be awards for Judges Choice of $250 and a People Choice of 1st place of $500, 2nd place $250 and 3rd place $100.

If you think your wings can win you the top award, go ahead and sign up. Contestants pay $125 to enter and that also gets you 500 wings to cook. Go to www.wingfling.org and enter as a Contestant. You will be able to pick up your wings a few days prior to the event at the Corner’s Edge Butcher Shoppe in Loganville. It is located at 3981 Atlanta Highway.

You’re invited to bring the family and enjoy a day on the Loganville Town Green with food, drinks, music, entertainment, and they again promise the best wings you have ever tasted. All proceeds from this event go to support local charities within the community.