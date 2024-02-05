Winners announced of the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts Member’s Show

Despite the rain, more than 100 members and guests attending the 2024 Monroe Walton Center for the Arts Members Show Awards Reception on Jan. 27.

The center offered its thanks to all those who had attending as well as the judge, Elizabeth Collins from Madison, the volunteers who helped set up and clean up, the “great cooks who provided yummy treats,” the patrons that bought some wonderful art and “most of all than you to the artists who entered the show.

If you have not yet seen the show, and missed the reception, you still have two weeks to make sure you don’t miss seeing all the submissions as well as the award winning pieces. The show remains open until Feb. 19.

The following is a list of all the winners. Click or tap on this link to see a video of all the winners on the MWCA Facebook page.



Congratulations to these artists for their winning works!

BEST IN SHOW: Devil’s Teapot by Michael Gibson



2D First: Allison and a Chicken by NancyJeanette Long

2D Second: Around the Barrel by Tina Nocena



3D First: Inferno by Linda Russell

3D Second: Helox I by Dan Gray



Functional Pottery First: Pescatarian Delight by Rebecca Braswell

Functional Pottery Second: Egret Bowl by Amy Pickens



Photography First: Tooten’s Last Beer by WSC

Photography Second: Court of the Patriarchs by Martin Bozone



Fiber First: House Plant Still Life by Margaret Agner

Fiber Second: My I Be Well by Kimberly Brown



Youth First: Panda by Ryan Braswell

Youth Second: Tropic Taxi by Lily Kate Holder



Honorable Mention:

The Frog Jumped Over the Moon by Sandy Blanchard

Spirits of the Field by Mollye Daughtry

King Arthur by Jennifer Dominy

I’m Just Looking by NancyJeanette Long

Heron Sculpture by Amy Pickens

Hedwig by Renee Smith



People’s Choice:

Golden Hour by Amy Weems

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

