Winshape Loganville Day Camp:  Registration now open

Winshape Camp is returning to Loganville this summer! Camp is being hosted again this year at Loganville Christian Academy on June 13-17, 2022, 7:45AM-4:55PM. Camp is open to students in Walton and the surrounding counties who have completed K5-8th grade.

To learn more about camp, share it with a friend, or secure your child’s spot this summer, click here: Winshape Loganville Day Camp

If you have any questions, would like to volunteer to help with camp, or if you are interested in sponsoring a child for camp please email Kristine Nix at kristinen@lcalions.com.