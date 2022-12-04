Winter Pottery Projects at the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts

Led by pottery instructor, Rebecca Braswell, these workshops are appropriate for all ages – a fun, creative outing with family and friends!



Friday, Dec 9 at 6:30:

Ceramic gnomes with Christmas Trees $35. Limited availability! You must pre-register and pick out your gnome using this link. Your gnome will be ready by the following week.



Sunday, Dec 11 at 1:00:

Hand-built Santa – drop in at 1pm (no pre-registration needed) – $25. Your Santa will be ready in two weeks.



Saturday, Dec 17 at 11, 12, 1, 2 or 3:

Hand-built Snowman – drop in on the hour (no pre-registration needed) – $25. Your Snowman will be ready in two weeks.