Winter Weather Advisory; Wind Advisory issued for Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for many counties in north Georgia, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties from midnight tonight, Jan. 15, until midnight Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. The area is under a State of Emergency per a declaration from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WHERE…Portions of east central and north central Georgia. WHEN…From midnight tonight to midnight EST Sunday night. IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Additional details can be found at weather.gov/Atlanta. National Weather Service

In addition a Wind Advisory has been issued from midnight tonight until noon on Sunday.

East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible at elevations above 2500 feet. WHERE…Much of north Georgia. WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon EST Sunday. IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Large tree limbs and some trees could be blown down and power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Avoid prolonged time outdoors in forested areas. Falling tree limbs can lead to serious injury or death. National Weather Service