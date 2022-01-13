Winter weather possible this weekend but will it be snow, ice, sleet, a wintry mix or just a cold rain…

Everybody’s eyes are on the updating weather forecast for overnight Saturday into Sunday. With highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s, the only thing we can be sure of is that it will be cold. Outside of that, the experts are refining the potential for wintry weather, of some sort, by Sunday, Jan. 16.

It is still 2 – 3 days away and there are no warnings out at this time so we’re still on weather watch with nothing conclusive to share. Below is the last detailed forecast from the National Weather Service which is predicting the potential for a mix of snow, freezing rain and rain.

Weather.com is predicting wind with gusts of 20 – 30 mph and the potential for 1″ of accumulation of ice or snow. Wind and ice is not a good combination. But whatever we get, there is the potential for trees down and power outages and, with lows well below freezing, the roads are likely to be a problem.

So take care of your pets, check on your neighbors, stay warm, drive safely and stay tuned for updates over the weekend.

Image from National Weather Service at 9:43 a.m. Jan. 13, 2022

National Weather Service Forecast at 9:55 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022