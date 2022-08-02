Woman arrested after stealing a puppy and attempting to steal another

(Lawrenceville, Ga., August 2, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police Department has arrested Renae Tolbert for Robbery by Sudden Snatching and Criminal Attempt Robbery after she stole a French Bulldog puppy that she had agreed to purchase and attempted to steal another. After communicating online regarding the sale of the puppy and agreeing to a price, the victim met Tolbert in a local business parking lot in the 3300 block of Centerville Hwy in Snellville on July 26. Tolbert asked the victim if she could hold the puppy to look at it and once the victim handed the dog over, the suspect fled in her vehicle.

After meeting with the original victim, officers were contacted by a second victim who described the same woman meeting her at the same location approximately one hour earlier. The second victim said that she had communicated online with Tolbert and agreed to a price for the dog. She came to meet Tolbert and when she showed Tolbert the dog, the suspect grabbed the dog and attempted to flee but the second victim was able to stop her and get the dog back.

It is always a good practice to meet in a public place when arranging a sale online. We advise our residents to use the utmost caution during these transactions and to make sure that you know who the other person is whether you are a buyer or a seller.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 220060483, 2200605211