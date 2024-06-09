Woman dies in Snellville area shooting believed to be domestic incident

Police seek witnesses to the incident

(SNELLVILLE, Ga., June 8, 2024) – Gwinnett County Police Department report that officers from the South Precinct responded to a shooting incident at 3541 Stone Mountain Highway in the Snellville area of the county just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening. Officers arrived to find a female subject suffering from a gunshot wound and the suspect still on the scene after being subdued by witnesses. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to a press release, preliminary investigation indicates this was a domestic related incident and detectives canvassed the scene and sought witnesses. The suspect was transported to Gwinnett County Police Headquarters for investigation.

The name of the deceased will be released after next of kin have been notified.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 24-0042372

