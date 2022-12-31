Woman wanted in connection with two bank robberies in Gwinnett County

(Lawrenceville, Ga., December 30, 2022) – Gwinnett Police Robbery Detectives have issued warrants for woman accused of robbing two banks a day apart.

On December 14, a woman entered the Wells Fargo bank at 1028 Killian Hill Rd. in Lilburn and demanded to go to the vault. She left without getting any money. On December 15, the same woman entered the Truist Bank at 2171 Pleasant Hill Rd. and passed the teller a note. The suspect left with over $2,000 from the bank.

Detectives have identified the suspect as Janae Samantha Fareaux, who is 22 years old. She was last seen wearing a long black wig, gray t-shirt over a long sleeve black shirt, black pants, black shoes, and green socks. Fareaux could possibly be driving a red or maroon 2019-2020 Hyundai Elantra.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Fareaux, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: GP220101784