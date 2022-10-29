Update: Wood fire dealt with overnight but officials say expect smoky conditions today

UPDATE: Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League said fire crews were working at the fire on Ga. 20 south of Loganville until about 1:30 am. Saturday morning.

“The bulldozers brought in by Ga Forestry were able to plow a fire break around 90% of the fire perimeter. Firefighters used hand tools to cut in a fire line for the remaining 10%. We will be returning periodically to check the fire breaks,” League said. “I would still expect smokey conditions in that area today.”

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Oct. 29, 2022) Multiple fire crews from Walton County Fire Rescue were joined by units from Georgia Forestry overnight to battle a 5 – 7 acre woods fire in the area of the 4900 block of Ga. 20 south of Loganville. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said the fire was between N. Sharon Church Road and Creekwood Court.

Just after 11 p.m. League said the fire was currently contained, but forestry and fire department units would be working on scene for the next several hours.

“Expect some smokey conditions in that area,” he said.