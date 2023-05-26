Wreath Laying and Memorial Ceremony Monday at Walton County Veterans Memorial

WALTON COUNTY, GA (May 26, 2023) – The Historical Society of Walton County is inviting the community to join in paying respects to Walton County’s fallen heroes on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, 2023, at Walton County Veterans Memorial Park. The guest speaker is Colonel Joe Gregg, a 23-year Veteran of the United States Army.

The Ceremony will be begin at 11 a.m. with presentation of the colors by American Legion Post 233 followed by the invocation by Archbishop Foley Beach and the Pledge of Allegiance by historian and trustee Steve Brown. The National Anthem will be performed by the Rev. Joseph Buffaloe and Walton County Chairman David Thompson will give the welcome.

All veterans in attendance will be recognized before VFW Post 4421 presents the Laying of the Wreath and a Moment of Silence. This will be followed by a rendition of Taps.

The Veterans Memorial is located at the Walton County Government Building and Courthouse located at 303 South Hammond Drive in Monroe.