Wreaths were placed on Veterans graves Saturday at Hill Haven Memorial Cemetery in Monroe

The American Legion Family from Post 127, Sugar Hill along with American Legion Post 64, Monroe conducted a wreath laying ceremony on Veterans graves at Hill Haven Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 12:00 PM. The wreaths are purchased through Wreaths Across America and are delivered to cemeteries across the country to be placed on Veterans graves each December to remember the brave men and women who served the country.

Photo gallery courtesy of Deborah Carmichael Stewart | The Walton Tribune

