Wrong-way driver on Hwy 78 in Loganville results in head-on crash on Sunday

Charges pending in crash that seriously injured a 71-year-old Loganville man

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 15, 2022) Georgia State Patrol reports that a wrong-way driver on Ga. 10 (Highway 78) near Broadnax Mill Road just after 12 noon on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, resulted in a head-on collision. A 71-year-old Loganville man was seriously injured in the crash.

GSP Assistant Commander Sgt. Richard Thacker said that GSP Trooper (Jacob) Anderson responded to the scene.

“Trooper Anderson’s investigation revealed the following: A Ford Explorer was traveling west on Georgia 10 East in the wrong direction. A Nissan Maxima was traveling east on Georgia 10 and collided with the Ford Explorer head-on,” Thacker said.

The driver of the Explorer: Vicky Fife, 70, of Loganville, was transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Maxima- Ronald Ferguson, 71, also of Loganville, was transported to Gwinnett Medical with serious injuries.

Thacker said GSP S.C.R.T. will be assisting with the investigation and charges are pending.